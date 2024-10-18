Digital Media Center
Huntsville Police personnel representing 145 years of experience receive promotions

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published October 18, 2024 at 1:49 PM CDT
Huntsville Police Department / Facebook

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is promoting four Investigators, five Sergeants and two Lieutenants.

During a special ceremony this week, Officers Ryan Burch, Edward C. Hall, Bradley Snipes and Kevin Zurowski were promoted to the rank of Investigator.

Officers Jordan Boyer, Stuart Hartley, Jason Holman and Matthew Saltzman were promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Officer Corey Biggs was recognized for his promotion to Sergeant as well. Sergeants Taylor Davis and Brandon Hill were promoted to Lieutenants.

These 11 individuals bring nearly 145 years of law enforcement experience to their new roles, according to the City of Huntsville. They will work in various positions throughout the department with both sworn and civilian personnel.

“As Huntsville continues to grow, so too must our police department, ensuring we remain committed to the safety, security and well-being of every resident,” Chief Kirk Giles said.

“Promoting from within is a key part of that mission. It allows us to recognize the dedication, leadership and expertise of those who have already proven their commitment to this community.”

HPD has more than 700 sworn and civilian personnel who work to keep the community safe.

Promotees will work with Command Staff to perform more efficiently and increase both accountability and collaboration of resources.
