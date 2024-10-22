Breathing easier: Alabama healthcare field celebrates Respiratory Care Week

National Respiratory Care Week is being celebrated in Alabama and across the country. The observance from Oct. 20-26 shines a spotlight on the dedication of Respiratory Therapists (RTs) who play a vital role in the healthcare system.

RTs offer essential support and expertise for countless individuals struggling to breathe. The health professionals help patients of all ages breathe easier, from those battling chronic respiratory diseases to those in need of critical care support. This is a time to recognize their contributions and offer appreciation.

Respiratory Care Week also highlights the need for preventive measures, early diagnosis and treatment to chronic respiratory conditions and RTs play a role in managing and improving respiratory health outcomes. This includes asthma, COPD and post-COVID complications.

In November 1982, President Ronald Reagan established the third week of October as National Respiratory Care Week.

Since its inception, the American Association for Respiratory Care (AARC) has been the primary sponsor of the event.

The AARC is a professional association that plays a pivotal role in advancing the respiratory care profession and serving as an advocate for respiratory therapists in the United States.

The organization also helps promote the importance of Respiratory Care Week, emphasizing its significance in raising awareness about respiratory health issues, and celebrating the dedicated professionals working in this field.

More information on Respiratory Care Week can be found here.