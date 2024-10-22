News disinformation? UA Professor says do-it-yourself remedy is best

The nation is two weeks away from the General election and voters are still dealing with disinformation. The Association Press reports GOP contender Donald Trump is still repeating the debunked claim that FEMA dollars in hurricane ravaged North Carolina are being spent on illegal migrants. Cynthia Peacock studies political communication at the University of Alabama. She says one key to avoiding disinformation is personal responsibility…

"I think the onus is on us to do a little bit of homework,” said Peacock. “Especially before you spread information, especially that information that might be really sensational when you encounter it, and you might be tempted to spread that do a couple of minutes of homework and see if that's really real before you share it on your social (media.)

North Carolina U.S. House member Chuck Edwards represents Asheville and surrounding areas in Congress. He put out a long statement last month debunking "outrageous rumors" that FEMA was halting trucks from bringing in supplies, abandoning rescue efforts, running out of money and more. He did not defend FEMA from Trump's criticism. Cynthia Peacock says people have to think about the content they use.

“I think it's important that people are self-critical, right. Like when I encounter a piece of information, do I want to believe it? Am I going to fact check the things that are right in line with my previously held beliefs? Probably not right,” she said.

The U.S. State Department recognized the APR News team for helping to inspire a podcast in Lithuania designed to teach young people to avoid fake news. The newsroom addressed a delegation from Europe, Central Asia, the Baltics, and the Balkans on news disinformation. Deputy Mayor Tomas Martinaitis of Arkene Municipality in Lithuania was part of that group and, according to the State Department, was inspired to create an award-winning podcast called “Stronger Together,” to help young people avoid fake news.