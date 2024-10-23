First-ever drone light show coming to UA to cap off homecoming events

The 2024 theme for The University of Alabama's (UA) Homecoming is, “New Era, Same Standard.” Before the Crimson Tide kickoff against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+, several homecoming traditions will continue throughout the week.

UA is working with Pixis , a drone light show company that has created shows for several NFL and MLB organizations, other colleges and universities and the entertainment industry to present its first-ever drone light show for fans attending Friday night’s pep rally and bonfire. The show will take place above the stadium with the Quad offering the best location for viewing.

The pep rally begins at 6:30 p.m., immediately followed by the drone light show starting at 7:30 p.m., capping off Homecoming Week festivities.

Thursday, Oct. 24

—Choreography Competition: 6 p.m., Coleman Coliseum. Tickets are required. Open to alumni and community members as well. Parking at Coleman Coliseum is limited and attendees are encouraged to park in the Capstone Parking Deck.

Friday, Oct. 25

—Pep Rally, Bonfire and Homecoming Queen Crowning: 6:30 p.m., the Quad.

—Step Show, sponsored by the National Panhellenic Council: 8 p.m., Coleman Coliseum. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are required and this event is also open to alumni and community members. Parking at Coleman Coliseum is limited and attendees are encouraged to park in the Capstone Parking Deck instead. This year marks this event’s 50th Anniversary.

Saturday, Oct. 26

—The homecoming parade will start about five hours prior to kickoff. Crimson Tide football legend and NFL Pro Bowler Shaun Alexander will serve as grand marshal.

—The parade will start at Hudson Poole Fine Jewelers on Greensboro Avenue in downtown Tuscaloosa, turning east onto University Boulevard and continuing through campus.

Paint the Town Red

—The community is invited to view lawns decorated by student organizations and businesses participating in the Paint the Town Red competition throughout the week.

—QR codes will be displayed outside each business and lawn display for everyone to vote on a favorite on Friday, Oct. 25.

Homecoming week updates and details on event registration and tickets can be found on the UA homecoming website.