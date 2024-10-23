Fresh from Final Four, Mark Sears and preseason No. 2 Alabama hope for deep March run

Alabama is coming off the program’s first Final Four run and hoping for even more this season. Coach Nate Oats' team opens the season ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and favored to win the Southeastern Conference championship.

Alabama (25-12, 13-5 SEC)

No. 2 Alabama is coming off the program's first Final Four run, and this roster appears even more loaded. Expectations soared when preseason first-team All-America guard Mark Sears and forward Grant Nelson both opted to return instead of turning pro. Coach Nate Oats also brought in the nation's No. 2 recruiting class (per the 247Sports composite rankings) and some impact transfers, including center Clifford Omoruyi from Rutgers.

Players to watch

Sears (graduate, G, 21.5 ppg, 4.0 apg, 43.6% 3-pointers). The lightning quick sharpshooter was a second-team AP All-America pick whose 797 points set a school single-season record. Sears is preseason SEC player of the year.

Nelson (graduate, F, 11.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg). The 6-foot-11 North Dakota State transfer thrived in the NCAA Tournament, including a 19-point, 15-rebound performance in the Final Four loss to UConn and a 24-point, 12-board showing against North Carolina.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (graduate, G, 8.9 ppg). The Cal State Fullerton transfer led the team with a 44.7% clip from 3-point range.

Departures and arrivals

Alabama has to replace double-digit scorers Aaron Estrada and Rylan Griffen. Oats brought in four freshmen and four transfers. Former Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (10.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.9 bpg) brings a needed interior presence while Oats also added perimeter shooters like ex-Auburn five-star recruit Aden Holloway. Oats also signed two five-star freshman forwards. Derrion Reid was the No. 10 overall prospect and Aiden Sherrell No. 23, according to the composite rankings.

Top games

The opener is against UNC Asheville on Nov. 4. The Tide's toughest nonconference games include at No. 14 Purdue (Nov. 15), against Illinois (Nov. 20) and No. 4 Houston (Nov. 26) with a Dec. 4 visit to No. 9 North Carolina.