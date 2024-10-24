Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democratic heavy hitters head to Alabama to help Congressional hopeful Shomari Figures

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Cori YongeLynn Oldshue
Published October 24, 2024 at 1:07 PM CDT
FILE - Attorney General Eric Holder, center, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, to announce the Justice Department's civil rights division will launch a broad civil rights investigation in the Ferguson, Mo., Police Department. Joining Holder are Molly Moran, left, Acting Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division, and Ronald Davis, right, Dir. of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
/
AP
FILE - Attorney General Eric Holder, center, speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2014, to announce the Justice Department's civil rights division will launch a broad civil rights investigation in the Ferguson, Mo., Police Department. Joining Holder are Molly Moran, left, Acting Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Division, and Ronald Davis, right, Dir. of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Vice President Kamala has former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton campaigning on her behalf. Democrat Shomari Figures is scheduled to have two familiar names in Democratic politics on hand starting this weekend for the final full week of campaigning for Alabama’s newly redrawn Congressional District 2. That new seat, ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court to better represent African American Voters is the subject of Alabama Public Radio’s latest investigation, “…a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it.”

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Texas are scheduled to visit Alabama to highlight the importance of voting, unity, and progression for the state’s future.

“The support of leaders across the country has been humbling,” said Figures in a press release. “I look forward to continuing their work across this District and in Washington. The nation is once again looking at Alabama to stand up and do what is right for the people of District 2 and across this state.”

Eric Holder was the first Africa American to serve as U.S. Attorney General. Figures campaign writes how he’s been at the forefront of the battle to protect voting rights and has worked tirelessly through the National Democratic Redistricting Committee to combat gerrymandering and ensure fair elections. In a release, the Figures campaign said Holer’s presence underscores the vital role of the 2nd District in the ongoing effort to secure justice and equality.

Congresswoman Crockett is considered a tireless advocate for progressive causes, including expanding access to affordable healthcare, defending reproductive rights, and combating voter suppression. The Texas Democrat has earned a reputation as a fearless advocate for marginalized communities, standing up for economic justice, voting rights, and reproductive freedom.

Figures and his Republican opponent Caroleen Dobson have been heard during APR’s series “…A U.S. House seat, if you can keep it.” This latest APR journalism project was the result of nine months of investigation into the issues of importance to this mostly rural Congressional District. Topics have included wider representation of African American voters, rural health, and helping minority small business owners.

On the subject of rural healthcare, Figures focused on expansion of Mediciid

"If the state refuses to do that,” he said during a recent debate with Dobson. "Then we have to look at ways to to get funding directly to the county level to at least provide some of the preventative care services that they would otherwise be able to receive if they have had the state expanded Medicaid."

Dobson took a different view, one that doesn’t involve money specifically to buck up rural health care in District two.

“Medicaid reimbursements, Medicare reimbursements, are not enough alone to continue to support our hospitals at the level that they need, that we have got to ensure that we have good paying jobs, that we have folks with private insurance that can reimburse at a higher level, and that we have an economic base," said Dobson.

When it comes to helping minority business owners in District 2, the list of issues includes a lack of generation wealth among African Americans and small banks in rural areas that are often reluctant to lend money to black owned businesses.

“I would also like to see the federal government funding programs that actually teaches business owners to be business owners,” said Figures.

Republican Caroleene Dobson says she’s in favor of helping small business by rolling back regulations. Here she is in an interview on Alabama Public Television.

“Regulations are killing small businesses throughout this district. Whether you’re talking about construction business or the nursing home business,” Dobson observed.

It all comes down to what voters in District 2 say on November 5th.
Tags
News SCOTUSgerrymanderingEric HolderU.S. House of Representatives
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Cori Yonge
Cori Yonge returned to journalism after spending many years in the corporate world. She holds a master’s degree in Journalism and Media Studies from The University of Alabama and is excited to be working with the APR news team. Cori has an interest in health, environment, and science reporting and is the winner of both an Associated Press and Sigma Delta Chi award for healthcare related stories. The mother of two daughters, Cori spent twelve years as a Girl Scout leader. Though her daughters are grown, she still enjoys camping with friends and family – especially if that time allows her to do some gourmet outdoor cooking. Cori and her husband Lynn live in Fairhope.
See stories by Cori Yonge
Lynn Oldshue
Lynn Oldshue is a reporter for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Lynn Oldshue
Related Content
  • Perspective voters make their way from tent to tent at Alabama Forward's get-out-the-vote rally in Mobile
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 1 of an APR news investigation
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District Two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. The concern now is over ongoing legal challenges that could flip the map back to a majority of white voters who lean conservative. The APR news team has spent the last nine months looking into issues surrounding the new District Two. Here’s how it all began and where it’s going…
  • FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, speaks during hearing to craft the Democrats' Build Back Better Act, massive legislation that is a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
    News
    “…a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it.” Part 2-- A day in the life of Terri Sewell
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. That’s what the high court seems to want. Now, let’s look at how things are and the impact that has on Terri Sewell. She’s the only Congressional Democrat in Alabama and the only African American…
  • News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 3 -- A two hour round trip to see the doctor
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in one Alabama Congressional district will make history in November. They’ll cast their first ever votes for a newly redrawn seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. Supreme Court ordered deep red Alabama to redraw its political map to better represent African Americans. The APR news team spent the better part of the year investigating issues impacting voters in the new District 2. One hits many close to home.
  • D'Angelo Harrison at work at Monroeville Seafood
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 4. Minority business owners say "think about us..."
    Cori Yonge
    It’s not easy being a small business owner. That’s especially true for Black-owned businesses without generational wealth. The US Small Business Administration estimates less than one fifth of Alabama businesses are Black-owned. The numbers are even lower in the cities and counties that make up Alabama’s newly drawn Congressional District two.
  • A drawing of Alabama's new Congressional District 2, along with District 7, by APR News Director Pat Duggins
    News
    “…a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it.” The view from Belarus on Alabama’s new seat in Congress
    Pat Duggins
    This story isn’t part of Alabama Public Radio’s investigative series on the newly redrawn Congressional seat in District 2—But it could provide an interesting perspective—from the view from the former Soviet nation of Belarus.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate