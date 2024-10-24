Democratic heavy hitters head to Alabama to help Congressional hopeful Shomari Figures

Vice President Kamala has former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton campaigning on her behalf. Democrat Shomari Figures is scheduled to have two familiar names in Democratic politics on hand starting this weekend for the final full week of campaigning for Alabama’s newly redrawn Congressional District 2. That new seat, ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court to better represent African American Voters is the subject of Alabama Public Radio’s latest investigation, “…a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it.”

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett of Texas are scheduled to visit Alabama to highlight the importance of voting, unity, and progression for the state’s future.

“The support of leaders across the country has been humbling,” said Figures in a press release. “I look forward to continuing their work across this District and in Washington. The nation is once again looking at Alabama to stand up and do what is right for the people of District 2 and across this state.”

Eric Holder was the first Africa American to serve as U.S. Attorney General. Figures campaign writes how he’s been at the forefront of the battle to protect voting rights and has worked tirelessly through the National Democratic Redistricting Committee to combat gerrymandering and ensure fair elections. In a release, the Figures campaign said Holer’s presence underscores the vital role of the 2nd District in the ongoing effort to secure justice and equality.

Congresswoman Crockett is considered a tireless advocate for progressive causes, including expanding access to affordable healthcare, defending reproductive rights, and combating voter suppression. The Texas Democrat has earned a reputation as a fearless advocate for marginalized communities, standing up for economic justice, voting rights, and reproductive freedom.

Figures and his Republican opponent Caroleen Dobson have been heard during APR’s series “…A U.S. House seat, if you can keep it.” This latest APR journalism project was the result of nine months of investigation into the issues of importance to this mostly rural Congressional District. Topics have included wider representation of African American voters, rural health, and helping minority small business owners.

On the subject of rural healthcare, Figures focused on expansion of Mediciid

"If the state refuses to do that,” he said during a recent debate with Dobson. "Then we have to look at ways to to get funding directly to the county level to at least provide some of the preventative care services that they would otherwise be able to receive if they have had the state expanded Medicaid."

Dobson took a different view, one that doesn’t involve money specifically to buck up rural health care in District two.

“Medicaid reimbursements, Medicare reimbursements, are not enough alone to continue to support our hospitals at the level that they need, that we have got to ensure that we have good paying jobs, that we have folks with private insurance that can reimburse at a higher level, and that we have an economic base," said Dobson.

When it comes to helping minority business owners in District 2, the list of issues includes a lack of generation wealth among African Americans and small banks in rural areas that are often reluctant to lend money to black owned businesses.

“I would also like to see the federal government funding programs that actually teaches business owners to be business owners,” said Figures.

Republican Caroleene Dobson says she’s in favor of helping small business by rolling back regulations. Here she is in an interview on Alabama Public Television.

“Regulations are killing small businesses throughout this district. Whether you’re talking about construction business or the nursing home business,” Dobson observed.

It all comes down to what voters in District 2 say on November 5th.

