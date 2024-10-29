Digital Media Center
Former US attorney general hits the campaign trail for Democrat Congressional hopeful in APR series

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published October 29, 2024 at 8:25 AM CDT
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, right, appears with Shomari Figures, the Democratic nominee in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, during an event in Mobile, Ala., Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)
Kim Chandler/AP
/
AP
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, right, appears with Shomari Figures, the Democratic nominee in Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, during an event in Mobile, Ala., Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, who backed litigation that resulted in the redrawing of Alabama's 2nd Congressional District, called next week's election a historic opportunity for the state's voters. Holder appeared with the district's Democratic nominee Shomari Figures at a series of Monday campaign stops in Mobile. The National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which Holder chairs, supported the legal battle that led to the district being redrawn into a competitive seat where Black voters have the opportunity to influence the outcome.

Standing at the pulpit of Big Zion AME Zion Church, which has a 182-year history in Mobile, Holder said the nation owes a debt to the voting rights movement that began in Alabama in places like Selma and Birmingham. The way to repay that debt is to vote, he said as he urged the gathered crowd to support Figures.

"He'll also fight for that ultimate progress where justice, fairness and equality are just the norm, not something that we point to as abnormal," Holder said of Figures. Holder, who is Black, invoked the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. that the arc of the moral universe "bends toward justice," but added that people "must put our hands on that arc and pull it towards justice."

Figures, who worked in the Obama White House and as a former top aide to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, faces Republican Caroleene Dobson, a real estate attorney and political newcomer, in the Nov. 5 election. The Figures campaign is being joined by several high-profile Democrats as he seeks to rally turnout. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will appear at a Figures event in Montgomery later in the week.

"We can again show America that Alabama can lead the way," Figures said Monday. "Because the truth about this seat is that this seat is at the center of determining who will be in control of the House of Representatives."

After Holder's appearance in Mobile, Dobson campaign spokesperson Drew Dickson issued a statement saying the race will be decided by voters, not endorsements.

"The Second Congressional District race will not be decided because a bunch of liberal Washington insiders, has-beens, and wannabes come to Alabama and endorse a candidate," Dickson said. "It will be decided by the endorsements that are made neighbor-to-neighbor, friend-to-friend, and church member-to-church member," Dickson continued.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that Alabama had likely violated the Voting Rights Act by drawing congressional lines with one majority Black seat out of seven in a state where 27% of its population is Black. A three-judge panel redrew the lines to give Black residents, who now make up nearly 49% of the voting age population in District 2, a chance at influencing the outcome of the election.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report ranks the district as "likely Democrat." However, both campaigns have stressed the race is competitive.

Both Holder and Figures at an earlier event noted that the legal fight that created the district is not finished. The district was created because a court issued a preliminary injunction blocking use of the state's prior map. The lawsuit is set to go to trial in February.

Holder, whose late sister-in-law Vivian Malone enrolled at the University of Alabama in 1963 over the objections of then-Gov. George Wallace, said that Alabama officials had resisted the redrawing "in a way that echoed which occurred from Alabama back in the 60s." Holder said he believes after the next round of litigation the new district lines will be affirmed.

"Government officials here in Alabama should accept that, and I hope that they will," Holder said.
Tags
News Eric HolderShomari FiguresCaroleene DobsonTerri SewellSCOTUSgerrymandering
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content
  • Perspective voters make their way from tent to tent at Alabama Forward's get-out-the-vote rally in Mobile
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 1 of an APR news investigation
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District Two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. The concern now is over ongoing legal challenges that could flip the map back to a majority of white voters who lean conservative. The APR news team has spent the last nine months looking into issues surrounding the new District Two. Here’s how it all began and where it’s going…
  • FILE - Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., a member of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, speaks during hearing to craft the Democrats' Build Back Better Act, massive legislation that is a cornerstone of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Sept. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
    News
    “…a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it.” Part 2-- A day in the life of Terri Sewell
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in rural Alabama will cast historic votes this November. It’s the first time residents in the newly redrawn Congressional District two will pick their member of the U.S. House. It took a fight before the U.S. Supreme Court to create the new map to better represent African Americans in Congress. That’s what the high court seems to want. Now, let’s look at how things are and the impact that has on Terri Sewell. She’s the only Congressional Democrat in Alabama and the only African American…
  • News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 3 -- A two hour round trip to see the doctor
    Pat Duggins
    Voters in one Alabama Congressional district will make history in November. They’ll cast their first ever votes for a newly redrawn seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The U.S. Supreme Court ordered deep red Alabama to redraw its political map to better represent African Americans. The APR news team spent the better part of the year investigating issues impacting voters in the new District 2. One hits many close to home.
  • D'Angelo Harrison at work at Monroeville Seafood
    News
    "...a U.S. House seat, if you can keep it." Part 4. Minority business owners say "think about us..."
    Cori Yonge
    It’s not easy being a small business owner. That’s especially true for Black-owned businesses without generational wealth. The US Small Business Administration estimates less than one fifth of Alabama businesses are Black-owned. The numbers are even lower in the cities and counties that make up Alabama’s newly drawn Congressional District two.
  • A drawing of Alabama's new Congressional District 2, along with District 7, by APR News Director Pat Duggins
    News
    “…a U.S. House Seat, if you can keep it.” The view from Belarus on Alabama’s new seat in Congress
    Pat Duggins
    This story isn’t part of Alabama Public Radio’s investigative series on the newly redrawn Congressional seat in District 2—But it could provide an interesting perspective—from the view from the former Soviet nation of Belarus.
