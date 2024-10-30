Tuscaloosa and TFR announce retirement of Fire Chief Randy Smith

The City of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue (TFR) are announcing the retirement of Fire Chief Randy Smith.

He was named Fire Chief by Mayor Walt Maddox in 2018 with 31 years of experience in fire and rescue services. Prior to this appointment, he served as the deputy fire chief for the City of Mobile Fire-Rescue Department.

“It has been a tremendous honor serving the people of Tuscaloosa,” Chief Smith said. “I will be forever grateful to have been part of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and to have served with the amazing men and women that protect our community each day. The dedicated individuals of Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue are true heroes, and I know that their commitment to their service will continue at an elite level.”

Chief Smith served with unwavering dedication for more than 40 years in fire, rescue and EMS. During Chief Smith’s time as Fire Chief for the City of Tuscaloosa, he was chosen to serve as the leader of the City of Tuscaloosa’s COVID-19 Incident Command team and acted as Incident Commander for numerous weather and public safety events.

“Chief Smith has led Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue with distinction and conviction,” Mayor Walt Maddox said. "His leadership has provided the foundation for a bright future. For all his successes, his calm and commanding guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic will be his lasting legacy to all of us who worked with him in those unprecedented times.”

Chief Smith’s last day in office will be Friday, November 22, 2024.