CSX construction begins at multiple railroads crossings in Montgomery

Repairs at multiple railroad crossings in Montgomery have started across the Capital City. The work is being done in collaboration with CSX and the city's Street Maintenance Department.

Montgomery leaders say the repairs are necessary to ensure the safety and functionality of the crossings for both motorists and pedestrians. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to exercise caution and follow the designated detour routes during the closure periods.

The first crossing to undergo repairs will be W. Fleming Road. This section will be temporarily closed on Monday, Nov. 4 and will be reopened as soon as the repairs are completed.

During this closure, residents in the affected area will have limited access due to the sole entrance and exit point being temporarily inaccessible. However, emergency access will be provided through a city right of way connecting Lowell St to Davenport Dr.

The second closer starting Monday will be at Hyundai Blvd. This crossing will be closed for three days will repairs are completed.

Three additional crossings will be temporarily closed for repairs starting on the same day:

—Potomac Ave.

—Bowmen St.

—Gaston Ave.

While these closures may cause slight inconvenience to the affected neighborhoods, alternative entrance and exit points will be available for those living in the neighborhood.

The city reports CSX will be responsible for traffic control during the closures, ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

The Street Maintenance Department will be assisting in the repair process, specifically focusing on re-paving and reopening the W. Fleming Rd. crossing as swiftly as possible.

For further updates and information regarding the railroad crossing repairs, visit the City of Montgomery's official website.