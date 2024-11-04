Dealing with domestic violence in Alabama and internationally

Alabamians will get the chance to learn more about domestic violence this week. The Huntsville area support group AshaKiran plans to hold a ZOOM meeting on the causes of this type of violence and what people can do about it. APR listeners have been hearing about domestic violence in the U.S. and how the issue is having international impact.

The Alabama law enforcement agency says Mobile County leads the state for domestic violence in 2021. The agency’s web site on crime statistics says Mobile led the State for domestic violence that year with over four thousand occurrences. Jefferson came in second with almost three thousand. The website lists cases statewide.

”Our mission is to make sure that victims have a safe place to go when they are fleeing domestic violence,” said Stephanie McTarsney. She’s with Kelley’s Rainbow. It’s a shelter for victims of domestic violence in Albertville. McTarsney says Kelley’s rainbow serves three counties that lean on the rural side, which makes it even harder for victims to find help.

“Everybody likes to think that we're the Bible Belt, and so nothing goes wrong, when, in fact, you know, it's rampant here,” she said. “Our numbers are up like 34% that it was last year. So yeah, it definitely makes it harder being down in the south, in the Bible Belt” serves as the Assistant Executive Director for Domestic Violence Crisis Services.

And the issue isn’t just in Alabama or even the U.S.

“Yes, maybe the first of all that domestic violence is still there,” said Erika Leonaite. She’s the human rights ombudsperson for the Parliament of Lithuania. The U.S. State Department asked APR news to sit with Leonaite to talk about the team’s human rights coverage. The subject of domestic violence came up quickly. Leonaite talked about how her country just bolstered laws to protect women…

“Protection Order was instituted for the first time in Lithuania meeting there, meaning that person who is a victim of domestic violence may call the police, and the police may remove that offender for 15 days from the home,” Leonaite said.

Leonaite says one issue are conservative lawmakers who fought the new law. Funding is an issue here in Alabama. Stephanie McTarsney from Kelley’s Rainbow explains the obstacles they face being a non-profit organization. The group provides adults and children with resources like housing, food stamps, and counseling.

“I wish the state of Alabama would provide more funding,” she said. “Our grants seem to be cut every year, and it makes it hard for us to be able to do our jobs. Housing is an issue, so I wish there was a way to, you know, open housing, make it affordable, you know, and easier for our victims to get into housing.”

Organizations in Alabama are committed to helping domestic violence survivors. Call or text 800-799-7233 for the Domestic Violence Hotline.

