Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals & local amendments election results

Votes are being tallied in Alabama after residents cast their ballots in the November Election for president and other local races during the general election.

The presidential election candidates in the two largest national political parties are Kamala Harris, on the Democratic ticket, and Donald Trump, who's representing the Republican party. Either result on Election Day will yield a historic outcome.

Below are the results from local races on the Alabama ballot:

Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice :

Republican Associate Justice Sarah Stewart, elected to the Supreme Court in 2018, is the projected winner for chief justice, according to the election results from NBC News. She faced Democrat Greg Griffin, a Montgomery County circuit judge. Current Chief Justice Tom Parker could not seek another term because the state constitution bars judges from being elected after age 70.

Other state court positions:

Alabama Supreme Court Places 1, 2, 3 and 4 are on the ballot. All candidates are unopposed. Supreme court justices, including chief justice, serve six-year terms. Winners include Chris McCool, Tommy Bryan, Will Sellers and Jay Mitchell, who are all with the Republican Party.

Three seats on the Court of Criminal Appeals are also on the ballot with candidates running unopposed. This includes Republicans Christy Edwards, Chad Hanson and Terry A. Moore

Other statewide races:

President of Public Service Commission Twinkle Cavanaugh won unopposed on the ballot. State Board of Education positions for Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 also are on the ballot. Even districts will be up for election in 2026. Those results can be found here.

Statewide Amendment 1:

An amendment to the Alabama Constitution passed, according to election results from the New York Times. The approval will allow the Franklin County School System the ability to sell a large portion of land it owns in Walker and Fayette counties in hopes of selling or leasing it to a developer.

Tuscaloosa Local Amendment 1:

Tuscaloosa County residents passed a local amendment that would reverse a 1947 amendment that has prevented some from voting in certain elections. Local Amendment 1 on the ballot reads as follows:

Relating to Tuscaloosa County, proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to provide, effective for the school year commencing in August 2025, that territory subject to the jurisdiction and control of the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education would only include territory within the corporate limits of the City of Tuscaloosa, and territory outside of the corporate limits of the City of Tuscaloosa would be subject to the jurisdiction and control of the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education or any other city board of education outside of the corporate limits of the City of Tuscaloosa, if applicable. (Proposed by Act 2024- 163)

Right now, an area of residents on Sanders Ferry Road and Black Warrior Road live within the Tuscaloosa County limits. However, their property taxes go to the Tuscaloosa City School System and not the county’s school district, reports CBS 42.

With the amendment approved, property taxes will now go to the county’s school system. New students would be zoned for the county as opposed to the city’s schools.

Other races on Nov. 5 ballots:

Depending on where Alabama residents live, there may be local races for constables, district and probate judges, county commissioners and other county positions and local ballot initiatives.

All 2024 election results in Alabama can be found here and are presented as a courtesy of the Alabama Secretary of State and Alabama’s Probate Judges.