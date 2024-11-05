Digital Media Center
Sears scores 20, No. 2 Alabama routs UNC Asheville 110-54 in season opener

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:30 AM CST
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after his 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Asheville, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after his 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Asheville, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Mark Sears scored 20 points, and No. 2 Alabama beat UNC Asheville 110-54 in its season opener on Monday.

Sears led the Crimson Tide in scoring on 6-for-8 shooting and was 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Clifford Omoruyi did not miss a shot in his Alabama debut, and the Rutgers transfer scored 16 points on six shots to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Five other players scored in double figures for the Crimson Tide: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (13), Mouhamed Dioubate (11), Aden Holloway (11), Jarin Stevenson (10) and Labaron Philon (10).

Jordan Marsh led UNC Asheville with 13 points.

Takeaways
UNC Asheville: The Bulldogs forced 10 Alabama turnovers in its lone game against a team from a Power 5 conference, showing defensive pressure that could be more effective in conference play.

Alabama: Philon, a freshman guard, also had nine assists, making himself a candidate to be Sears’ supporting guard. Philon’s role could expand if Sears draws more attention from opposing defenses after Monday's win.

Key moment
Alabama held UNC Asheville scoreless for a six-minute stretch late in the first half. The Bulldogs missed all 10 of their shots while Alabama went on a 13-0 run, capped by two dunks from Omoruyi.

The run pushed Alabama’s lead over the 20-point threshold, where it stayed for the rest of the game with the exception of one possession in the final seconds of the first half.

Key stat
Alabama shot 63.3% from the field, making 38 of its 60 attempts, and 44.4% from 3-point range (8 for 18).

Up next
Alabama hosts Arkansas State on Friday, while UNC Asheville plays at Ohio on Saturday.
