Trump wins Alabama in 2024 presidential race as votes continue to be counted across US

As the United States awaits a winner in the presidential race, polls are closing, and votes are being counted. Former President Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris entered Election Day locked in a statistical dead heat, and the final result could be one of the closest in U.S. history.

Trump won Alabama for the third consecutive election on Tuesday, adding nine electoral votes to the Republican's tally. Democrats have not won Alabama since 1976, when Jimmy Carter carried the state. The Associated Press declared Trump the winner at 8:00 p.m. EST.

BREAKING: President Donald J. Trump Wins Alabama pic.twitter.com/LFFHY9JsEL — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 6, 2024

Polls have now closed in more than half the nation, including in all the seven swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In the race for Congress, Republicans have flipped their first Senate seat, with Gov. Jim Justice winning in West Virginia, reports NPR.

Top House races are focused in New York and California, where Democrats are trying to claw back some of the 10 or so seats where Republicans have made surprising gains in recent years.

CNN reports it’s too early to call the battleground states as vote counting is underway and election results continue to come in. New batches of votes in Georgia and North Carolina are being awaited, which alongside Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada, are seen as pivotal to Donald Trump’s and Kamala Harris’ paths to victory.

Harris will win California, which boasts the largest number of electoral votes, CNN projects, while Trump picks up Idaho and other states he won in 2020. Harris and Trump each need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

