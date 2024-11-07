Montgomery to honor veterans with day of celebration and gratitude

The City of Montgomery is inviting the community to join in honoring the nation's heroes at the annual Veterans Day Celebration. This year's event, set for Monday, Nov. 11, is billed as a day filled with patriotism, gratitude and valuable resources for veterans and their families.

The Veterans Day parade kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on Dexter Avenue. Leading the parade is Grand Marshal Sandra Lucas, a trailblazer in her own right as the ADVA Assistant Commissioner of Outreach and Engagement. She'll be joined by a group local women veterans representing every branch and era of service.

Precision and pageantry from marching bands like the Mighty Marching Bobcats and JAG High School's Purple Reign will also be featured. The Vietnam Veterans of America and the Wounded Warrior Project will also be part of the commemoration, along with the American Legion, veterans from across all branches and community groups.

Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at Riverwalk Stadium at 12:00 p.m., featuring speakers, patriotic performances and special recognitions will highlight the service and sacrifice of our veterans.

Ceremony Highlights:



Remarks: Mayor Steven L. Reed will show his support as always by welcoming veterans to the ceremony and thanking everyone who participated in this special day.

Keynote Speaker: Mrs. Valerie Russell will share his heartfelt appreciation for the sacrifices of our veterans and emphasize the importance of their contributions to our community.

Guest of Honor: Col. Shamekia N. Toliver will offer a unique perspective on the challenges and triumphs of military service, drawing on her own experiences as a highly respected leader in the Air Force.

Musical Performances: The ceremony will feature inspiring musical performances from local choirs, bands, and soloists, adding to the solemn atmosphere and honoring the memories of those who have served.

Recognition of Veterans: A special segment of the ceremony will be dedicated to recognizing individual veterans and their families, highlighting their bravery, dedication, and selfless service to our nation

A comprehensive resource fair will be held at Riverwalk Stadium from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., connecting veterans with essential support services. Representatives from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, the Montgomery Vet Center and numerous veteran-focused organizations will be on hand to provide information and assistance with healthcare, employment, education and financial services.

Special Highlights:



Static Helicopter Display: A MH-139 helicopter will be on static display in center field at Riverwalk Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Walmart 1,000 Turkey Giveaway: Walmart, in partnership with the Montgomery VA Regional Benefits Office, will generously provide 1,000 turkeys to veterans after the ceremony.

This event is a collaborative effort between the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, the City of Montgomery, the Montgomery Military and Veterans Commission, the Air Force Association and numerous community partners. For more information, click here.