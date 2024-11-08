Alabama Plants Series shines light on historical & modern uses of local herbs, vegetation

Workshops aimed at drawing the connections between Native American cultures, Alabama plants and the products created by people rooted in early traditions are coming to North Alabama.

The Alabama Plants Series is a set of six free workshops hosted at Pope’s Tavern Museum, made possible through a partnership with Florence Arts and Museums and the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area.

The workshop schedule and details are below:

Alabama Plants Series: Making Ink with Native Plants

Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Hosted by Florence-based natural dyer Nadene Mairesse, the first workshop in this series will provide an opportunity for participants to make ink out of native plants. Mairesse will introduce the basic principles of ink making by demonstrating the extraction process.

In addition, discussions will be held surrounding the historic use of native nuts, bark and roots as a source of pigments for ink and dyes while learning about how different ink making processes developed regionally.

Participants will leave with a bottle of black walnut ink and the recipe and instructions to make their own ink at home. Here are the signup details: https://tinyurl.com/bdda5ue3

Alabama Plants Series: Herbal Tea Making Workshop

Sunday, Nov. 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Hosted by Summer McCreless, owner of Mothering Herbs and second-generation herbalist, the second workshop in this series will provide an opportunity for participants to make different drinks / herbal tea out of native plants.

She will demonstrate how different teas are created, and attendees will have the opportunity to taste different teas made from Alabama Plants. Here are the signup details: https://tinyurl.com/4rj34m4j

Alabama Plant Series: Balms and Infused Oils Workshop

Sunday, Feb 9 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Alabama plants provide many uses, including as ingredients in balms and oils. This workshop will allow participants an opportunity to learn about historic natural recipes for different balms and oils and how they can still be used today. Event details can be found here.

Alabama Plant Series: Herbal Medicine Workshop

Sunday, Feb. 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Alabama plants have been used in various medicines by Native Americans and later adopted by European and African Americans.

This workshop will provide an opportunity for people to engage with the history of some native plants of Alabama, while learning about their medicinal uses in the past and present.

Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase homemade remedies and receive recipes. Event details can be found here.

Alabama Plant Series: Using Kudzu Workshop

Sunday, March 9 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kudzu is not a native plant to Alabama but thrives in the state’s ecosystem. This workshop will familiarize people with examples of the different types of kudzu products and recipes.

There will be an in-depth talk about the uses of kudzu, non-toxic methods of control, and ways to process the plant for use in products and recipes. Event details can be found here.

Alabama Plant Series: Soap Making Workshop

Sunday, March 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Plants have been used for many purposes by people living in Alabama, including for use in soap recipes. This workshop will allow participants to learn about historic and homemade soap making and the evolution of that process.

Over time, soap has been used medicinally with specific herbal combinations to bring the user to a more centered and healthy state.

Today, soaps are used for cleansing the body and enjoying the infusion of native plants through the senses. Participants will get a small bar of soap to take home. Event details can be found here.

The Alabama Plants Series is a set of six free workshops hosted at Pope’s Tavern Museum, located on 203 Hermitage Drive in Florence.

For questions, call (256) 760-6379 or email connect@florencealmuseums.com.

A full list of Florence Arts and Museums calendar events can be found here.