It's onto Mercer, Oklahoma, and Auburn after Alabama wallops LSU

Alabama’s chances to make the first ever twelve team playoffs may have received a shot in the arm. The Crimson Tide are now ranked number nine in the AP Top twenty five after thrashing LSU in Death Valley forty two to thirteen. Quarterback Jalen Milroe ran for four touchdowns including a career best sprint of seventy-two yards early in the fourth quarter. Head Coach Kalen DeBoer credited the whole team for the victory. But, he says Milroe led the way…

“And, obviously he's got a superpower when it comes to running the football. You know, you can see him not just be a guy that gets first downs, but finishes in the end zone,” said DeBoer.

Alabama is working to overcome losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee before shutting out Missouri and Saturday’s win over the Tigers. Both LSU and the Tide went into the weekend game hoping to preserve a chance at the playoffs. The Tigers were working to recover from a loss to Texas A & M. DeBoer says along with Jalen Milroe’s career high one hundred and eighty yards of rushing, Deontae Lawson’s interception that kept LSU from scoring was a big help as well.

I think that's one of the big, biggest plays there in the game. I mean, there's a lot of them, right?” he said. “But that that just that, you know, coming out of the locker room, that feeling where, you know, hey, just don't give them, don't give them a touchdown earlier, give them any points, and to take that wind out of their sails, get the takeaway.”

The Tigers dropped virtually out of the running with not only their third loss this season, but their second straight by 15 or more points. Milroe’s performance as a runner eclipsed his previous single-game best of 155 yards and four TDs rushing in a 42-28 victory over LSU a year ago in Tuscaloosa. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was intercepted twice and lost a fumble.

