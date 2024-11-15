For Sooth, and Yo-Ho-Ho! “Rennies” and Pirate fans head to the Gulf coast

It looks like November is turning into the month for medieval festivals. Last week, we told you about the very first event of this type to take place in Scottsboro. Now, it’s the turn of the Gulf coast with the Mobile Renaissance Faire and Pirate Festival starting this Saturday in Robertsdale. Organizer Steven Melei says the closeness to the Gulf of Mexico prompted this event to include pirates along with jousting and jesters…

“You get a good mix. It's kind of like, like around 5050, between, you know, Medieval and Renaissance and pirate. But, you know, we get a lot of different things too. We get people in togas, we get conquistadors, we get Chewbacca. I mean, it's pretty it's a fun thing.”

Chewbecca was Han Solo’s furry sidekick in the Star Wars science fiction movie franchise. Steven Melei says the event attracts fans known as “rennies” mostly from Alabama Mississippi, and Florida.

“I would say, probably within a 50 mile radius. But you know, we have, there's people that are, you know, dyed in the wool “Rennies.” And that's what you call them, like Trekkies, or (Star) Trek people are Trekkies, these “Rennies.” So we got dyed in the wool Rennies.”

This event continues next weekend as well in Robertsdale. Melei and his group will follow up this event with a Pirate and Wild West themed festival in Pensacola early next year.