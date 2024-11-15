No. 22 Alabama women's basketball remains undefeated beating Alcorn State 88-59

The No. 22 Alabama women's basketball team remains undefeated after beating out Alcorn State (1-3) in an 88-59 victory on their home court inside Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa on Thursday.

Essence Cody led Alabama (5-0) with 18 points, while shooting 50 percent (6-for-12) from the free-throw line, reports Alabama Athletics.

Aaliyah Nye (17), Eris Lester (15) and Sarah Ashlee Barker (14) combined for 46 of the team's 88 total points. Nye shot 83 percent (5-for-6) from deep, while Zaay Green collected a team-leading six assists.

Alcorn State missed eight straight shots, spanning the third-quarter break to trail by 27 points. Destiny Brown led the team with 12 points.

Thursday's win followed the Tide beating Norfolk State 68-58 on Wednesday.

"Definitely pleased with having two back-to-back days to have an opportunity to grow and learn," said Head Coach Kristy Curry to Alabama Athletics.

On the recent win she commented, "I'm pleased with the fourth (quarter) when we had our bench in and were able to extend the lead. That certainly was a real positive to win the fourth. There are a lot of little things this time of year that we can all improve, there are some things we're pleased with and some things that we're not pleased with. It just takes each and every one of us to have some self-awareness on how we can continue to learn from."

Game recap:



After Alcorn State connected on a jump shot on the game's first possession, Alabama went on a 12-2 run over the next 4:22 to take an eight-point lead into the first timeout

The Crimson Tide extended the lead to 23-10 over the final four minutes of the first period behind Nye's nine points on 3-of-3 shooting from deep

Both teams struggled to score from the floor in the opening stages of the second frame, shooting a combined 1-of-17 before the under-five minute media timeout

There were plenty of scoring opportunities in the second quarter, however, as the squads were whistled for 17 fouls, resulting in 22 free throws

Despite the slow start to the second period, the Crimson Tide closed the frame on a 20-2 run to take a 46-21 lead heading into the locker room

The Lady Braves outscored the Tide, 25-21, in the third quarter behind Destiny Brown's 10-point outburst

Lester led the Tide's fourth-quarter effort, scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor as UA outscored Alcorn State, 21-13, in the final 10 minutes of play



Up next:

Alabama travels to face UL Monroe on Sunday in Louisiana. The contest between the Tide and the Warhawks will tip at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+

UA must also take on Alabama State and Georgia State before facing its first Power Four opponent, California, on Dec. 5 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.