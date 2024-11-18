Alabama tobacco users urged to partake in Great American Smokeout to help quit smoking

Alabama health officials report that quitting smoking is one of the most important steps smokers can take to improve their health.

The Alabama Department of Public Health's (ADPH) Tobacco Prevention and Control Program encourages smokers across the state to join the American Cancer Society’s Great American Smokeout and make November 21 their quit day.

The event takes place on the third Thursday in November to encourage and help people on their tourney toward a smoke-free life. Alabamians who participate will be joining thousands of people who smoke across the country in taking a step toward a healthier life and reducing cancer risk.

It is estimated that more than 8,600 tobacco users die each year in Alabama from tobacco-related causes, and thousands more suffer from smoking-related illnesses, according to ADPH.

Tobacco is not just harming smokers’ health; it is hurting their family, friends and co-workers. Smoking exposes their loved ones to the harmful side effects of secondhand smoke, reports the department.

The free Alabama Quitline can offer support and resources for quitting. This includes free coaching and free nicotine patches for medically eligible recipients.

ADPH relays that with help, smokers can increase their chances of success. Tobacco users who want to quit can call 1-800-QUIT–NOW (1-800-784-8669), text QUIT to 205-900-2550 or visit QuitNowAlabama.com for free assistance.