Greg Reed will step down as Alabama Senate leader and join Gov. Ivey's administration

Alabama Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed is stepping down and joining Gov. Kay Ivey's administration, her office announced Tuesday.

Reed will serve as a senior adviser and lead an overhaul of the Department of Labor, which under legislation passed this year is set to be restructured, refocused and renamed as the Department of Workforce.

“Increasing our state’s labor force participation rate and setting us up for long term success remains a priority for my administration,” Ivey said in a statement. “Greg has effectively represented his district in the Legislature and has been an outstanding partner as pro tem. Alabama is fortunate to continue benefiting from his service.”

Secretary Marty Redden will continue to lead the Department of Labor as it transitions to the Department of Workforce. The Department of Workforce will officially launch during the summer of 2025.

“Alabama is poised to chart a new path in workforce development and economic growth, and I am immensely grateful to Governor Kay Ivey for giving me the opportunity to be a part of her team,” Reed said in a statement released by Ivey’s office.

His appointment is effective Jan. 1.

Reed, a Republican from Walker County, has led the GOP-dominated Senate since 2021. Republicans have not announced a pick to replace him. The Republican caucus will meet Dec. 3 to vote on a nominee to replace Reed, his office said.

Ivey will call a special election for Alabama Senate District 5 after Senator Reed's appointment begins.

