New deputy chief for The University of Alabama Police Department to start role in December

The deputy chief for The University of Alabama Police Department (UAPD) is slated to begin work before the new year.

After applying for the posted position in August, longtime police executive Scott Thurmond is being chosen from a group of candidates by a hiring committee, reports the UA News Center. He will start in the role on Dec. 2.

“Chief Scott Thurmond is a remarkable police leader who has served his community with dedication, professionalism and integrity for many years,” UAPD Chief John Hooks said. “He has a tremendous amount of law enforcement and public safety experience. Police leaders across the state speak highly of Chief Thurmond’s character, abilities, knowledge and commitment.”

Thurmond is bringing more than 25 years of policing experience to UAPD, including serving as chief of the Birmingham Police Department from 2022 to 2024.

“It is an honor and privilege to have been selected to serve as deputy chief of The University of Alabama Police Department,” Thurmond said. “I look forward to working with the men and women of the police department as well as the faculty, staff and students of the University. The University of Alabama Police Department is an excellent police department, and I am elated to be part of the team.”

As deputy chief of UAPD, Thurmond will assist Hooks in leading day-to-day operations and implementing goals, policies, procedures and standards.

He will oversee field operations including the Patrol and Traffic Divisions, Off-Campus Unit, Canine Unit, special event planning and other operational functions of the department. Thurmond will also review police policies and make recommendations for changes and will serve as acting chief as needed.

Thurmond began his career at the Birmingham Police Department in 1998 and served in command positions in the Patrol and Investigative Bureaus before being named chief of police in January 2022.

Among his many accomplishments, Thurmond is a 2023 graduate of the FBI National Executive Institute and in 2024 received the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award for completing supervisor, command and executive leadership training. He holds a Bachelor of Science in sociology from the University of Montevallo.