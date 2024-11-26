Guide to Healthy Holidays: ADPH shares resources for safest, happiest winter season

Family and friend get-togethers, meals, football, office parties, gift-giving and all things festive come with the holiday season— but dangers can still be present. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is offering the following tips and resources for the safest, happiest and healthiest holiday season possible.

Holiday Food

There's usually a lot of food during the holiday season, and ADPH stresses that it's important to keep healthy practices in mind along the way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers four simple steps that can be used when it comes to any meal, whether it's the Thanksgiving feast or a quick Tuesday night supper: clean, separate, cook and chill. These steps help get food from the kitchen to the plate to the fridge without making anyone sick.

ADPH also offers tips in this Thanksgiving post for information on thawing, roasting and storing turkey. For those thinking of smoking or frying a turkey, visit the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service for important safety reminders.

The department also offers guidelines for a healthy, balanced choices— even at the most lavish of meals. Check out MyPlate for more information.

Holiday Gifts

ADPH says there are some considerations to be made for presents during the holiday season, especially when buying gifts for children. The department offers its Safe Toys & Gifts Month post, stressing that one of the most important things you can do is consider the age of the child you're buying gifts for.

A permanent feature on the Naughty List is water beads, according to ADPH, reporting that they can be a danger to younger siblings or pets if left in accessible places. Learn more about them and some safety recommendations here.

Holiday Travel

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) views "Thanksgiving Eve" as the start of the holiday period, as it is the traditional day when people begin traveling to family get-togethers. During the night before the holiday in 2022, 100 drivers were involved in fatal traffic crashes on Thanksgiving Eve, 35% of those drivers were drunk, reports the administration.

Over the next several weeks, ADPH reminds of the importance to buckle up, obey the rules of the road, and consider getting a ride with someone if you're buzzed or drunk. Visit the NHTSA for more information.

Holiday Heat

As fall gives way to winter, firepits and bonfires become more popular. When building a fire, ADPH reminds to be sure to build it a safe distance from a home, shrubs and other flammable materials. Information in the department's Fire Prevention post offers more tips about safe outdoor fires.

As the season moves on and the temperatures fall, fireplaces, space heaters and wood stoves may come into play as ways to keep spaces warm. ADPH's Injury Prevention program offers some important tips on how to heat homes safely.

Holiday Health

Nothing spoils a party like getting sick and having to miss the party. Vaccines give the best chance of staying healthy and being able to do seasonal activates --- photos, the school plays, the New Year's parties and all the rest. ADPH's Ask Your Doctor page has information on vaccines for flu, RSV, pneumonia and more. Remember to talk to your doctor about which vaccines are best for you.

For many people, the holidays are hard. For a variety of reasons, holidays can be stressful and lonely, leaving people feeling vulnerable and even hopeless. If you or someone you know is feeling this way, please dial 988, the national number for all mental health, substance abuse and suicide crises. Learn more about available resources at ADPH's Suicide Prevention program.