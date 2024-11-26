Tuscaloosa Mayor and Auburn Mayor continue Iron Bowl wager tradition

Two Alabama mayors are continuing their annual tradition of an Iron Bowl wager to benefit local charities.

State football rivals Auburn University and The University of Alabama face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday.

If Auburn wins, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox will make a $100 donation to the Mercy Medical Ministry and Clinic.

If Alabama wins, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will make a $100 donation to the Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative, which aims to expand Pre-K access for children in the Druid City.

“Mayor Anders and I are happy to make a friendly wager on the Iron Bowl because it makes the outcome of the game a win-win for Tuscaloosa and Auburn,” Mayor Maddox said in a press release.

“The Tuscaloosa Pre-K Initiative and the Mercy Medical Ministry and Clinic are important community causes, and we’re glad to do our part to recognize them. Best of luck to Mayor Anders, and Roll Tide!”

Mayor Maddox and former Auburn Mayor Bill Ham first made this friendly wager in 2005. Since 2005, Auburn has won the Iron Bowl seven times, and Alabama has won 12 times.

The two teams have been facing off since 1893, with 88 total meetings. Auburn University and The University of Alabama will face off at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.