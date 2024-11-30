Alabama beats Auburn. Will losses for Ohio State and Miami matter?

A last-minute interception by Alabama defensive back Zabien Brown put the final nail in the coffin for Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl game against the Crimson Tide. Alabama won the cross-state rivalry game twenty-eight to fourteen. Now, Alabama fans may spend the next couple of days on pins and needles to see if weekend losses by Ohio State and Miami will make a difference for the Tide’s remote hopes for a playoff slot.

Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned number two ranked Ohio State 13-10 on Saturday, likely ending the Buckeyes hopes of returning to the Big Ten title game. Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines at Ohio State’s 17-yard line with two minutes remaining in the game. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot.

Ohio State got the ball back but couldn’t move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines’ fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

“You come to Michigan to play this game,” Zvada said. “So, it’s the biggest one of the year. It’s the one that everyone looks forward to, and to be able to come in here and take the win, it’s amazing.”

This Ohio State loss in the “The Game” might have been the toughest of the past four because Michigan was unranked and wrapping up a disappointing season. The Wolverines were also playing without a couple of top players: tight end Colston Loveland and cornerback Will Johnson. The Buckeyes were favored by 21 points, the widest point spread for this rivalry since 1978, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Syracuse pulled off a shocking comeback win over number six ranked Miami. The forty two to thirty eight loss for the Hurricanes reportedly means Miami will lose out on a shot at the ACC title game and may be in peril of missing the playoff. The ACC title game will likely now be Clemson vs. Southern Methodist University next week.