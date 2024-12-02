Montgomery to open warming center tonight during freezing temperatures

The City of Montgomery will open a warming center tonight at the Floyd Community Center to provide shelter and warmth for residents in need during the cold weather.

Local meteorologists are predicting freezing temperatures during the evening hours of this week. 40's and 50's are also expected— but that's during the daytime.

The center, located at 3450 Le Bron Road, will open its doors at 8:00 PM on Monday, Dec. 2. It will remain open overnight to ensure that individuals and families have a safe, warm place to stay.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our residents, especially during extreme weather conditions,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed in a press release. “This warming center is part of our continued effort to support those in need and foster a caring and resilient community.”

Residents seeking shelter are encouraged to come directly to the Floyd Community Center. The city also asks residents to check on neighbors, especially the elderly and those without access to heating resources and encourage them to utilize the center if needed.