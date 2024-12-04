Musical cheer: Join Auburn Community Orchestra for its traditional holiday concert

The Auburn Community Orchestra (ACO) is set to provide an evening of musical cheer. The traditional holiday concert will take place at the Auburn United Methodist Church (AUMC) on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Presented by AUMC and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, this year's holiday concert will feature traditional and several sing-along tunes. From “Sleigh Ride” to “The Nutcracker Suite,” Auburn residents and visitors will be transported to a winter wonderland.

Under the new direction of Music Director and Conductor Dr. Russell Logan, the ACO's musicians are ready to play all of the favorite holiday classics.

The traditional holiday concert is FREE, family-friendly and open to the public. The program will include the following:



A Most Wonderful Christmas - arranged by Robert Sheldon

“Winter Wonderland”

“I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

“Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year”

Selections from “The Nutcracker” - P. I Tschaikowsky

“Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” - arranged by Charles J. Roberts

“Dance russe Trepak”

Good King Wenseslas - arranged by Morton Gould

A Hanukah Medley - arranged by Ron Goldstein

“Dreidel, Dreidel”

“S’Vivon”

“The Light of Hanukah”

“Oh Hanukah, Oh Hanukah”

“Maoz Tsur”

March of the Toys - Victor Herbert

Christmas – Tide - arranged by Rosario Bourden

“Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” (Sing-along)

“The Angels and the Shepherds”

“Silent Night” (Sing-along)

“The First Noel”

“Nazareth”

“Calm on the Listening Ear of Night”

“O Little Town of Bethlehem” (Sing-along)

“Oh Come All Ye Faithful” (Sing-along)

"Sleigh Ride" - Leroy Anderson

With this holiday program, Auburn residents and visitors have the opportunity to enjoy an evening on the Plains surrounded by friends and neighbors— all while listening to orchestral pieces.

The ACO’s mission is to continue building on tradition by presenting excellent performances for the Auburn, Opelika and East Alabama area to immerse Alabama communities in orchestral concerts.

To learn more about the ACO, visit www.auburnalabama.org/arts or follow the ACO on social @auburncommunityorchestra.