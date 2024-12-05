NPR icon Bob Edwards, and Tuskegee syphilis whistleblower, among notable deaths in 2024

The man who blew the whistle on the Tuskegee syphilis experiment, and who was featured in Alabama Public Radio’s yearlong investigation of rural health, is among the notable deaths of 2024. Peter Buxton spoke with APR on the twentieth anniversary of President Bill Clinton’s apology for the program that infected black men with the disease, and then watched its impact on their health, without treatment. APR’s coverage earned the news team the 50th annual Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for Radio, and the John Seigenthaler Prize for Courage in Journalism from RFK Human Rights.

The world of public radio also lost NPR’s original “Morning Edition” host Bob Edwards. He anchored National Public Radio's "Morning Edition" for just under twenty five years and was the baritone voice who told many Americans what had happened while they slept. He died on February tenth.

It was a murder case almost everyone had an opinion on. O.J. Simpson 's "trial of the century" over the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend bared divisions over race and law enforcement in America and brought an intersection of sports, crime, entertainment and class that was hard to turn away from. In a controversial verdict, the football star-turned-actor was acquitted in the criminal trial but later found civilly liable in the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. Years later, he served nine years in prison on unrelated charges. His death in April brought an end to a life that had become defined by scrutiny over the killings.

But he was just one of many influential and noteworthy people who died in 2024.

Alexei Navalny, who died in prison in February, was a fierce political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, crusading against corruption and staging protests against the Kremlin. He had been jailed since 2021 when he returned to Russia to face certain arrest after recovering in Germany from nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

Other political figures who died this year include: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi; former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney; Vietnamese politician Nguyen Phu Trong; U.S. congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee; former Soviet Prime Minister Nikolai Ryzhkov; pundit Lou Dobbs; Greek politician Vasso Papandreou; former U.S. senators Joe Lieberman, Jim Inhofe, Tim Johnson and Jim Sasser; Namibian President Hage Geingob; and former Lebanese prime minister Salim Hoss.

The year also brought the deaths of several rights activists, including the reverends Cecil L. "Chip" Murray and James Lawson Jr.; Dexter Scott King; Hydeia Broadbent; and David Mixner.

Business leaders who died this year include: Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, The Home Depot co-founder Bernard "Bernie" Marcus, financier Jacob Rothschild and Daiso retail chain founder Hirotake Yano.

Simpson wasn't the only athlete with a complex legacy who died this year. Pete Rose, who died in September, was a career hits leader in baseball whose achievements were tarnished when it was revealed he gambled on games. Other noteworthy sports figures who died include: basketball players Jerry West and Dikembe Mutombo; baseball players Willie Mays and Fernando Valenzuela; and gymnastics coach Bela Karolyi.

The music industry lost a titan in producer Quincy Jones, who died in November. His many contributions included producing Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album and working with hundreds of other musicians over a long and storied career.

Other artists and entertainers who died this year include: actors James Earl Jones, Chita Rivera, Donald Sutherland, Gena Rowlands, Louis Gossett Jr., Shelley Duvall, Kris Kristofferson, Sandra Milo, Anouk Aimée, Carl Weathers, Joyce Randolph, Tony Todd, Shannen Doherty and Song Jae-lim; musicians Sergio Mendes, Toby Keith, Phil Lesh, Melanie, Dickey Betts, Françoise Hardy, Fatman Scoop, Duane Eddy and Frankie Beverly; filmmakers Roger Corman and Morgan Spurlock; authors Faith Ringgold and N. Scott Momaday; TV fitness guru Richard Simmons; sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer; talk show host Phil Donahue; and poets Shuntaro Tanikawa, John Sinclair and Kazuko Shiraishi.