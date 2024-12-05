Registration opens for Auburn Polar Plunge that benefits Lee County Special Olympics

Registration is open for an annual fundraising effort that benefits local Special Olympics and area adaptive athletes.

The 13th Annual Auburn Polar Plunge is set for Saturday, Jan. 18. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the City of Auburn’s Samford Pool.

The goal of the yearly fundraiser is to raise financial support for the athletes of the Lee County Special Olympics. Those interested can help by registering to take the frigid plunge into the depths of Samford Pool.

The $15 registration fee also goes toward Special Olympics Lee County. Once a participant registers, the goal is to get as many people as possible to “sponsor” the plunge.

In 2024, over $15,000 was raised for the Special Olympic Athletes, reports the City of Auburn. The goal for 2025 is to surpass last year’s pledge amount.

To register online:



Visit www.auburnalabama.org/parks/register

Create a MyRec account and sign up

Bring your donations the day of the Plunge in check or cash format

Make checks payable to Lee County Special Olympics

Those who register by Jan. 6 are guaranteed a t-shirt. More details can be found here.