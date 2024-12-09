Huntsville's new Energy Task Force creating a community Energy Resource Plan

The City of Huntsville and Huntsville Utilities have established a task force to develop a forward-looking approach to energy planning.

Working with consulting engineering firm Black & Veatch, a 12-member Energy Task Force will create a Community Energy Resource Plan (CERP) to guide the Rocket City’s energy strategy into the future.

“As our community grows, we must proactively address our energy needs,” said Wes Kelly, CEO of Huntsville Utilities, in a press release. “This task force will explore every option and approach to ensure a sustainable and resilient energy future for our customers and the City of Huntsville.”

The Energy Task Force will look at future power needs and increased demand, identify potential changes and opportunities and examine how Huntsville Utilities are structured and works within the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) system.

“Huntsville’s growth is driven by energy, and we want to be certain we are set up for success in the 21st century,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “With energy demand growing exponentially, we’re looking for dynamic energy solutions.”

A City Council resolution establishing the task force cited conversations with the TVA encouraging its partners to explore contractual opportunities that will further increase flexibility and support diversified energy options.

The resolution noted the rapid rise of peak-period energy needs, which demands more investment in critical infrastructure to sustain the growth and vitality of the Huntsville community.

Mayor Battle and Kelly said tackling these challenges is what Huntsville does best, which is proactively planning and developing for the new and different energy world that lies ahead.

Key topics the task force and consultants will address include:



Huntsville Utilities/TVA Fundamentals and the Changing Energy Landscape

Economic Development and Community Growth

Demand Response and Energy Efficiency Programs

Transmission and Distribution Smart Grid Solutions

Local Generation Options

Legal and Governance Implications

Three appointments to the Energy Task Force will be made by Mayor Battle, while the City Council will make five appointments. Huntsville Utilities will appoint three members, and the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce will appoint one member.

The task force is expected to conclude its work by the end of summer 2025, which is when it will present the CERP document to Huntsville Utilities’ boards and City Council. The entity will conclude at the end of 2025.