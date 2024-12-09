Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two people killed in Lee County crash involving bus carrying disabled adults and children

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 9, 2024 at 2:59 PM CST
Pixabay

Two people were killed Monday when a bus, carrying people to a school for disabled adults and children, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in east Alabama.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in Lee County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Corbin Hamby Jr., a 49-year-old passenger on the Valley Haven bus, and 53-year-old Tyrone Williams, the driver of a Ford F-150 involved in the crash, were pronounced dead at the scene, Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton said.

The bus was from Valley Haven School, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. The school provides day classes for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and early intervention for children.

State troopers did not immediately release information about the cause of the crash. It remains under investigation.

Alabama lawmakers on Monday paused a legislative meeting on education funding to pray for families involved in the crash.
Tags
News Lee CountyLee County Sheriff's Officecar crashdeadly crashAlabama state troopers
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate