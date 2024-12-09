Two people killed in Lee County crash involving bus carrying disabled adults and children

Two people were killed Monday when a bus, carrying people to a school for disabled adults and children, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in east Alabama.

The crash occurred shortly before 7 a.m. in Lee County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Corbin Hamby Jr., a 49-year-old passenger on the Valley Haven bus, and 53-year-old Tyrone Williams, the driver of a Ford F-150 involved in the crash, were pronounced dead at the scene, Lee County Coroner Daniel Sexton said.

The bus was from Valley Haven School, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. The school provides day classes for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and early intervention for children.

State troopers did not immediately release information about the cause of the crash. It remains under investigation.

Alabama lawmakers on Monday paused a legislative meeting on education funding to pray for families involved in the crash.