Kentuck’s Art Market Holiday Extravaganza is back, promises to be bigger than ever

An indoor and outdoor weekend event in Tuscaloosa that highlights local artists is being billed as "perfect opportunity to find some one-of-a-kind gifts for everyone on your list."

The Kentuck Art Center's Art Market Holiday Extravaganza is set for Saturday, Dec. 14 at Kentuck at Queen City on Jack Warner Parkway. The festivities will run from 11:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

A post on the center's website reads, "We had such a great time at Kentuck’s Art Market in November, we’re going even BIGGER in December!"

In the event of rain, the market will be cancelled, and a refund will be given to vendors and artists.

Artists:

Clara Jeske, Crafts by Clara

Gina Yoder, G. Noelle Designs

Lisa Fealy, Lisa Fealy Ceramics

Jay Waters, Jay Waters Photos

Sue Blackshear

Abi Brewer, Abi Brewer Fine Art

Clinton Greene, One-Offs Creations

Debbie Mcleod, All About Decor and More

Zabeth Runyan, Blue Eyed Dog Jewelry

Janet Estrada, Dawg House Laser Studio

Jason Watkins, Watkins Forge

Kentuck's Red Dog Potters

While enjoying the festive atmosphere, shoppers can enjoy:

Sipping from the hot cocoa bar

Creating their own masterpieces at the kids’ craft table

Glazing their own ornaments for a raku firing demonstration

Taking a photo with Father Christmas from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Listening to caroling at 1:00 p.m.

Watching an abridged performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” by the Rude Mechanicals at 4:00 p.m.

Kentuck Art Center and Festival is an experiential arts and culture economic engine located in Historic Downtown Northport. Rooted in 53-years of expertise, Kentuck touches the lives of tens of thousands of people from diverse walks of life in our local, regional and national communities.

More information about the Art Market Holiday Extravaganza can be found here.