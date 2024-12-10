Study ranks Alabama number one among Most Religious States

A new study finds that Alabama may be one of the best states in the nation for religious communities. In a study conducted by the nonprofit tech company SmileHub, Alabama ranked No. 1 in the country for being the most religious state.

SmileHub determined the ranking of each state based on three key dimensions: Religious Interest and Places of Worship, Religious Education and Careers, and Religion-Affiliated Organizations.

In the Religious Interest and Places of Worship category, Alabama ranked second for the highest share of adults who consider religion very important in their lives and third for the highest share of adherents. Luke Powers, a manager with SmileHub, described Alabama as having a high percentage of adults who participate in and support religion.

“Alabama's top placement in the Religious Interest and Places of Worship category highlights the strong engagement with religion among its residents,” said Powers. “Fifty-six percent of adults consider religion very important in their lives, and 53.5% share adherence.”

In the Religious Education and Careers category, the Yellowhammer State showed a high volume of residents pursuing religion-related degrees. Alabama ranked No. 2 for Religious and Sacred Music degrees and No. 11 for Religious Studies degrees.

In terms of Religion-Affiliated Organizations, Alabama scored No. 8 for the number of religious establishments. The state also ranked No. 21 for faith and religious charities.

“These rankings reflect Alabama’s well-established network of religious organizations, contributing to an overall high ranking and reinforcing its status as a highly religious state,” explained Powers.

Alongside Alabama, Southern states secured the top five spots in this study, with Virginia at No. 2, Texas at No. 3, Tennessee at No. 4, and North Carolina at No. 5. Powers said this can be attributed to historical and social factors.

“Historically, the South has a long tradition of strong religious roots, particularly Protestant Christianity, which is deeply woven into the region’s cultural identity. Social networks in Southern communities also serve as central hubs, fostering a sense of community and belonging,” explained Powers.

This study highlights Alabama's enduring religious culture and the vital role that faith continues to play in the state. From education to community engagement, religion remains a key aspect of life for many Alabamians, contributing to the state’s unique cultural fabric.

For more on this study by SmileHub, click here.