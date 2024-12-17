Digital Media Center
Sears leads No. 6 Alabama against North Dakota after 27-point game

Alabama Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published December 17, 2024 at 8:16 AM CST
Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (4-8)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Alabama plays North Dakota after Mark Sears scored 27 points in Alabama's 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Fightin' Hawks have gone 2-1 at home. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit League with 10.4 assists per game led by Treysen Eaglestaff averaging 2.2.

The Crimson Tide have gone 1-1 away from home. Alabama averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

North Dakota averages 71.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.8 Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is averaging 18.6 points for the Fightin' Hawks.

Sears is averaging 17.5 points and four assists for the Crimson Tide.
