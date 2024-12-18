Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Next three games may be a “tune up” chance for Alabama men’s basketball before playing in the SEC

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:48 AM CST
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates a three-point shot against Creighton, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/AP
/
FR171624 AP
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates a three-point shot against Creighton, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama’s mens’ basketball team is heading north for tomorrow’s game against North Dakota. This game plus matches against Kent State and South Dakota State represent the last chance the Crimson Tide have to tune up their game before facing play in the Southeastern Conference. Star Guard Mark Sears scored twenty seven points against Creighton over the weekend. But Coach Nate Oates says the team is shooting poorly and needs to step up…

“We got three more games, and they're not easy,” said Oats. “A road game at North Dakota. It's not going to be an easy game, you know. And Kent State and South Dakota State are both really good mid major programs. You know, Kent State's one of the best programs in the Mac where I came from. They'll be ready to go. They’re physical.”

The Fightin' Hawks have gone two wins and one loss at home. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit League with 10.4 assists per game led by Treysen Eaglestaff averaging 2.2. The Crimson Tide have gone 1-1 away from home. Alabama averages almost twelve turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

North Dakota averages 71.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 77.8 Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged. Tide coach Oats says overall the Tide needs to improve…

“To be six in the country with as poor as we're shooting,” he said. “It right now is a tribute to the type of shots and some other stuff we're doing, but we gotta start to make some shots here. So hopefully these next three games will help us get there."

The Tide will begin playing its SEC rivals starting with Oklahoma on January fourth. Alabama is working to repeat last year’s showing in the sweet sixteen and the elite eight, and the team's first ever appearance in the final four.
Tags
News Nate OatsMen's BasketballAlabama basketballWest Alabama Chamber of Commerce
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Pat Duggins
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate