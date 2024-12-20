Last day for Priority Express for holiday packages is tomorrow

The United States Postal Service is warning against the same old mistakes customers make as they send holiday packages. An estimated eight hundred million items will be sent through the mail between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. How customers box up their holiday packages can make things run more smoothly for the Postal Service. Spokeswoman Debra Fetterly says getting a box from the grocery store can cause problems…

“A lot of customers, they forget to cross out the messaging on the outside, so you have to obliterate all of that,” said Fetterly. “Some customers still will wrap boxes in either holiday wrapping paper or the brown wrapping paper and use string, and we haven't recommended that in years.”

The deadline to mail holiday packages by first class or Priority Mail has already passed. f you’re depending on the United States Postal Service as well as Santa to deliver your holiday gifts, tomorrow is the last day to use Priority Mail express to get packages in time for Christmas. Being able to read the address on the packages is a big deal. Debra Fetterly says there are ways around bad handwriting…

“It's better to print your own labels, or if you can get somebody to print for you, however, we will take care of any packages that appear to be illegible,” she said. “We have some pretty good employees that are able to figure things out. It's not so much the name, it's the address.”

The U.S. Postal Service is also upgrading how to does business. The ten year effort is called Delivering for America. The plan includes the USPS workforce to see how many employees will be needed as well as new mail processing equipment. Local post offices are also painting their walls pressure cleaning the sidewalks.