Permanent Chief of Police named for Montgomery Police Department

The Montgomery Police Department (MPD) has a new Chief of Police. After a national search to fill the position, Mayor Steven L. Reed is naming James “Jim” Graboys for the job.

Chief Graboys, who was appointed Interim Police Chief on July 15, 2024, brings over 20 years of experience with MPD, as well as leadership roles at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and as Chief of Police at Alabama State University (2012-2019).

The announcement comes after months of evaluation, consultation with community leaders, and assistance from one of the nation’s leading public safety executive recruitment firms.

“Chief Graboys has shown outstanding leadership during his tenure,” said Mayor Reed in a press release. “I’m confident he will continue to lead the Montgomery Police Department with integrity, vision, and a steadfast commitment to our community’s safety.”

The search for Montgomery’s permanent police chief was conducted in partnership with Strategic Government Resources (SGR), a Texas-based recruitment firm specializing in local government leadership. SGR, known for its extensive expertise, has completed over 450 local government searches across 37 states since 2002.

SGR’s recruitment process included input from local stakeholders to ensure the community’s unique needs were addressed. The firm’s meticulous approach allowed the city to assess and narrow down over 40 candidates to four finalists before selecting Chief Graboys.

This appointment marks a significant step in Montgomery’s efforts to enhance public safety and foster community trust.

