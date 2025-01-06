Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Permanent Chief of Police named for Montgomery Police Department

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM CST
Montgomery Police Department / Facebook

The Montgomery Police Department (MPD) has a new Chief of Police. After a national search to fill the position, Mayor Steven L. Reed is naming James “Jim” Graboys for the job.

Chief Graboys, who was appointed Interim Police Chief on July 15, 2024, brings over 20 years of experience with MPD, as well as leadership roles at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and as Chief of Police at Alabama State University (2012-2019).

The announcement comes after months of evaluation, consultation with community leaders, and assistance from one of the nation’s leading public safety executive recruitment firms.

“Chief Graboys has shown outstanding leadership during his tenure,” said Mayor Reed in a press release. “I’m confident he will continue to lead the Montgomery Police Department with integrity, vision, and a steadfast commitment to our community’s safety.”

The search for Montgomery’s permanent police chief was conducted in partnership with Strategic Government Resources (SGR), a Texas-based recruitment firm specializing in local government leadership. SGR, known for its extensive expertise, has completed over 450 local government searches across 37 states since 2002.

SGR’s recruitment process included input from local stakeholders to ensure the community’s unique needs were addressed. The firm’s meticulous approach allowed the city to assess and narrow down over 40 candidates to four finalists before selecting Chief Graboys.

This appointment marks a significant step in Montgomery’s efforts to enhance public safety and foster community trust.

For more information about the Montgomery Police Department, click here.
Tags
News Montgomery AlabamaCity of MontgomerySteven ReedMontgomery policeMontgomery Police Department
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate