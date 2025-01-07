Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is coming to Selma from January 9 to February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: https://www.apr.org/storycorps-selma

Alabama Emergency Management Agency cautions safety with snow looking more likely

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors,
Associated Press
Published January 7, 2025 at 8:59 AM CST
A plow clears a parking lot during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
/
AP
A plow clears a parking lot during a winter storm, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Snowfall is looking more likely for Alabama this week. The National Weather Service said conditions continue to be favorable for the probability of winter precipitation affecting the northern half of the state. This is the prediction for Thursday into Friday.

Alabama’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) warns that, “Impacts will likely begin almost immediately on roadways once the winter precipitation starts due to how cold the pavement will become this week.”

The EMA reports high temperatures Tuesday through Thursday will range from the 30's north to 40's south with low temperatures from the teens north to 20's south.

Temperatures south of I-20 are forecast to rise above freezing between 6 am and 12 pm Friday. North of I-20 temperatures rising above freezing are more in question and significant impacts to roadways and elevated surfaces are more likely, reports the agency.

Alabama Emergency Management Agency

The City of Huntsville is closely monitoring road conditions. Public Works Director Chris McNeese said the city is prepared to treat bridges and elevated roadways if precipitation affects road conditions.

Huntsville Police (HPD) is monitoring roads and will alert Public Works when problem spots are detected. If road conditions warrant, HPD will place barricades to block roads that are closed.

“We would like to remind everyone that if you see barricades, there is a reason that it’s there,” HPD Capt. Stephen Anderson said in a press release. “Driving around barricades is against the law and can create dangerous situations. We also urge drivers not to abandon their vehicles in the middle of roadways because those vehicles can create hazards and block first responders. Guide your vehicle to the right of way to keep travel lanes open.”

Huntsville Public Works primarily handles the treatment of roads and streets within the city limits, while the Alabama Department of Transportation manages major arterials such as Governors Drive, Memorial Parkway, U.S. 72 and I-565. Roads and streets outside the city limits fall under the jurisdiction of Madison County.

In other parts of the country, a blast of snow, ice, wind and plunging temperatures stirred up dangerous travel conditions in the central U.S. on Sunday.

The disruptive winter storm brought the possibility of the “heaviest snowfall in a decade” to some areas.

Road conditions are beginning to deteriorate in the central part of the country, with forecasts calling for harsh winter conditions to spread eastward in the coming days.

Blizzard conditions are being reported in parts of Kansas and Missouri. In Indiana, the National Guard has been activated to help motorists. The storm will reach the Mid-Atlantic states on Sunday into Monday.

Read more about the possibility of the “heaviest snowfall in a decade” here.

Tags
News winter weatherAlabama winter weatherAlabama icy weatherAlabama Emergency Management AgencyAlabama Department of Transportationsevere weather Alabamacold weathercold temperaturecold weather safetycold weather protectionsnow messAlabama snowsnow
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate