Auburn Public Library introduces e-learning platform "LinkedIn Learning"

The e-learning platform LinkedIn Learning is now available to patrons of Auburn Public Library. Users can gain access to over 16,000 courses on topics including business, technology, software and creative skills.

This new resource highlights Auburn Public Library’s mission to inspire, enrich and delight our community. Accessible 24/7 on desktop or mobile devices, LinkedIn Learning is designed for flexible and personalized learning.

Users can explore entire courses or focus on short, skill-specific videos. With tools to bookmark courses, track progress and revisit material, LinkedIn Learning supports professional development, mastering new software and pursuing personal interests.

Library patrons can access LinkedIn Learning for free using their library card and PIN by visiting linkedin.com/learning-login/go/coalibrary or by downloading the LinkedIn Learning app.

Within the app, select “Sign in with your library card” and enter the Library ID “coalibrary” along with your library card number and PIN to start learning on the go.

What’s included in LinkedIn Learning?



Comprehensive Catalog: Over 16,000 courses led by industry experts.

Over 16,000 courses led by industry experts. Convenient Access: Learn anytime, anywhere from your computer or mobile device.

Learn anytime, anywhere from your computer or mobile device. Customized Learning: Tailor your experience by bookmarking courses and tracking progress.

Tailor your experience by bookmarking courses and tracking progress. Career Growth: Refine professional skills, discover new tools and prepare for future opportunities.

Visit the Auburn Public Library to learn more about LinkedIn Learning or get started by signing in with your library barcode at linkedin.com/learning-login/go/coalibrary.

If you need further assistance, please call 334-501-3190 or email weblibrary@auburnalabama.org.