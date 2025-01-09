Artist and live performer applications soon due for Druid City Arts Festival

Applications for artist booths and live performers for the 2025 Druid City Arts Festival (DCAF) are due Friday, Jan. 10.

The free two-day festival at Tuscaloosa's Government Plaza happens each year and highlights local artists and musicians.

This year’s festival, hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa, will be held on Friday, April 4 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Artists can apply here. There is a $25 non-refundable application fee for artist booth applicants. Only original, handmade work may be displayed and sold at artist booths.

Live performers can apply here. Applications must include video that demonstrates at least three live songs being performed.

DCAF showcases work in a variety of areas, including contemporary art and sculpture, contemporary craft, traditional/heritage craft and folk/self-taught artists.

Last year, over 80 musicians performed, covering genres like bluegrass, funk and rock. Food trucks were also on location as well as a beer garden. Akid zone included things like face painting, balloon animals and multiple hands-on art projects.

According to the event's website, DCAF began as a vision from several Creative Campus freshman students at The University of Alabama, which was to create a festival that promoted the appreciation of the arts, culture and community in Tuscaloosa.

Turning their dream into a reality, the first DCAF took place in 2010 and has continued since. In 2013, a full line-up of musicians performed every hour during the event, 60 artists displayed a variety of work, and approximately 7,500 attended throughout the day.

In 2013, Creative Campus partnered with Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports in an effort to make DCAF a long-standing event.

For more information on the Druid City Arts Festival, visit druidcityartsfestival.com.