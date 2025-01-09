Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
StoryCorps is coming to Selma from January 9 to February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Register for Pensacola Opera Tickets here.

Artist and live performer applications soon due for Druid City Arts Festival

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 9, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
City of Tuscaloosa / DCAF

Applications for artist booths and live performers for the 2025 Druid City Arts Festival (DCAF) are due Friday, Jan. 10.

The free two-day festival at Tuscaloosa's Government Plaza happens each year and highlights local artists and musicians.

This year’s festival, hosted by the City of Tuscaloosa, will be held on Friday, April 4 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Artists can apply here. There is a $25 non-refundable application fee for artist booth applicants. Only original, handmade work may be displayed and sold at artist booths.

Live performers can apply here. Applications must include video that demonstrates at least three live songs being performed.

DCAF showcases work in a variety of areas, including contemporary art and sculpture, contemporary craft, traditional/heritage craft and folk/self-taught artists.

Last year, over 80 musicians performed, covering genres like bluegrass, funk and rock. Food trucks were also on location as well as a beer garden. Akid zone included things like face painting, balloon animals and multiple hands-on art projects.

According to the event's website, DCAF began as a vision from several Creative Campus freshman students at The University of Alabama, which was to create a festival that promoted the appreciation of the arts, culture and community in Tuscaloosa.

Turning their dream into a reality, the first DCAF took place in 2010 and has continued since. In 2013, a full line-up of musicians performed every hour during the event, 60 artists displayed a variety of work, and approximately 7,500 attended throughout the day.

In 2013, Creative Campus partnered with Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports in an effort to make DCAF a long-standing event.

For more information on the Druid City Arts Festival, visit druidcityartsfestival.com.
Tags
News Druid City Arts FestivalTuscaloosa AlabamaCity of Tuscaloosaarts festivalperformance artnontraditional artcommunity
Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
See stories by Baillee Majors
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate