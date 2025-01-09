NWS: Winter weather bringing black ice, freezing rain and snow to Alabama

Alabama schools, cities and towns are shutting down in anticipation of freezing rain, ice and snow in the forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) reports the winter weather will impact the northern and central portions of Central Alabama late Thursday night through Friday evening.

A post on the NWS Facebook page reads, "Impacts look to be greatest near and north of I-20 but travel impacts are expected and travel is discouraged. Black ice is a concern Fri night into Sat morning."

The model loop below is being shared by the service to help visually demonstrate the wintry mix predicted to come across the state on Friday. The NWS says the images show conditions between 3:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. on Friday. (Green=rain. Blue=snow. Purple=wintry mix.)

NOTE: The agency stresses the model below does not show exactly what will happen.

The National Weather Service cautions Alabama residents that Friday morning is the time when travel impacts should be most widespread for central Alabama. This is because many locations will likely start off at freezing— or just below freezing.

Afternoon travel issues, according to the NWS, are predicted to be centered around locations near and north of I-20. The big concern throughout Friday and into Saturday morning is ice/snow remaining on the roadways and freezing.

In preparation for Winter Storm, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) pretreated routes across much of the state throughout this week.

Law enforcement agencies across Alabama are actively monitoring road conditions in anticipation of potential winter weather, which may create hazardous driving conditions and make many roads impassable.

Tips for drivers:



Avoid unnecessary travel: If you do not need to travel, stay off the roads. Hazardous conditions can lead to accidents and impede emergency response efforts.

If you do not need to travel, stay off the roads. Hazardous conditions can lead to accidents and impede emergency response efforts. Respect road closures and barricades: Going around barricades placed on closed roads is illegal. These closures are in place to protect the public from unsafe conditions.

Going around barricades placed on closed roads is illegal. These closures are in place to protect the public from unsafe conditions. Do not leave vehicles abandoned on roadways: If your vehicle becomes disabled, pull it to the right of way if it is safe to do so. Abandoned vehicles block access for first responders and road crews.

If your vehicle becomes disabled, pull it to the right of way if it is safe to do so. Abandoned vehicles block access for first responders and road crews. Plan ahead: Ensure your vehicle is winter-ready by checking tires, brakes, windshield wipers and fluid levels. Carry an emergency kit with blankets, water, snacks, a flashlight and a fully charged phone.

Ensure your vehicle is winter-ready by checking tires, brakes, windshield wipers and fluid levels. Carry an emergency kit with blankets, water, snacks, a flashlight and a fully charged phone. Drive with caution: If you must drive, reduce speed, increase following distances and allow extra time to reach your destination. Watch for icy patches, especially on bridges and overpasses.

Motorists are encouraged to stay informed about road conditions by visiting ALDOTNews, ALGOTraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app, as well as following ALGO Traffic on X and ALDOT on Facebook.