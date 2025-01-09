Tips on safeguarding Alabama pets from arctic blast and winter conditions

With winter weather in the forecast for Alabama, Huntsville Animal Services is urging pet owners to take extra precautions to ensure their pets stay safe and comfortable.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports the inclement forecast will impact the northern and central portions of Central Alabama late Thursday night through Friday evening. Freezing rain, ice and snow are predicted along with extreme arctic air.

“A good rule of thumb is that if it’s too cold for us, it’s too cold for pets outside,” said Huntsville Animal Services Director John Fischer in a press release. “Winter weather can be as challenging for pets as for people. Following these tips, pet owners can keep their furry family members safe, warm and healthy, no matter how cold it gets.”

Huntsville Animal Services offers the following tips for Alabamians to help keep their furry friends safe, warm and happy:



Bring pets inside. Even short indoor breaks can help pets warm up during extreme cold. Consider using coats or sweaters to provide extra warmth for outdoor activities.

Provide proper outdoor shelter. If pets must remain outside, ensure their doghouse complies with city ordinances. It should have four sides, a roof and floor, and maintain temperatures above 40°F. Insulate with straw or woodchips rather than hay, which retains moisture. Warming lamps can also help but use lamps cautiously to avoid fire hazards.

Monitor health. Check for signs of hypothermia or frostbite, including shivering, lethargy, stiff muscles or discolored gums. If symptoms appear, seek veterinary care immediately.

Fresh food and water. Pets burn more calories trying to stay warm, so provide extra food and ensure water is fresh and unfrozen.

Limit outdoor time. Limit walks and playtime outside to prevent overexposure to the cold.

Clean up antifreeze spills. Antifreeze is toxic to pets, so promptly clean spills and store chemicals safely.

For more information on pet safety during extreme weather, call Animal Services at 256-883-3782, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or visit the organization's Facebook page.