Alabama outlasts Texas A & M in mens basketball

Alabama Public Radio | By Pat Duggins,
Associated Press
Published January 12, 2025 at 12:45 PM CST
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) and teammate Aden Holloway (2) react toward the student section of Texas A&M after a win in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Sam Craft/AP
/
FR145148 AP
Alabama guard Mark Sears (1) and teammate Aden Holloway (2) react toward the student section of Texas A&M after a win in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A & M saw its nine-game winning streak snapped over the weekend at the hands of the Crimson Tide. The Alabama men’s basketball team beat the Aggies ninety four to eighty-eight in College Station. Mark Sears scored twenty-seven points and Aden Holloway added fifteen of his own. Alabama coach Nate Oats admits the Aggies held in there…

“Man, No, way too much time left with the way they play. I mean, especially with so many turnovers we'd had, you know, we turned it over a couple times,” Oats recalled. “We turned it over and dodged a bullet, but, you know, we couldn't keep turning it over like we were.”

Guard Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies with twenty four points. Texas A&M senior guard Wade Taylor IV missed his second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Alabama center Clifford Omoruyi missed the second of two free throws with thirty seven seconds remaining and the Crimson Tide leading 88-84. But teammate Chris Youngblood grabbed the rebound and made both his free throws to give Alabama a 90-84 lead. Oats says the Aggies played well throughout the game…

“I didn't feel comfortable until I thought maybe when we were up six, with under 20 seconds to go, maybe, but somehow we give up an and one, and then all sudden, it was never, until the very, very end.”

Star guard Mark Sears chalked up one for record books during the Texas A & M game. He’s now the second Alabama player with 1,500 points, 300 assists and 200 3-pointers in a career, joining Brian Williams back in the 1995-96 season. After Saturday’s game, the Tide returns to Tuscaloosa to face Ole Miss on Tuesday.
Pat Duggins
Pat Duggins is news director for Alabama Public Radio.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
