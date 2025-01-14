Digital Media Center
Arctic air sticking around in Alabama ahead of rain and a brief warm up

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 14, 2025 at 10:00 AM CST
Pixbay

The extreme cold and winter air are expected to stay a while in Alabama.

January is historically the coldest month of the year in the Yellowhammer State, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and that will be the case for 2025 as well.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says chilly temperatures will continue this week. Highs are expected to be in the 40s and 50s and lows are expected in the 20s and 30s for the next few days.

Local meteorologists also say the chance for rain is looking possible for this week. Friday and Saturday are expected to have wet conditions, with around at lease an inch of rain for parts of the state.

Warmer temperatures are also on the horizon. Forecasters say Saturday will see temperatures in the 60s in many places in Alabama.

Sunday is expected to drop back down into the colder territory, which seems to be the trend through the rest of the month. The NWS says colder temperatures will hang around until the end of January.

More snow potential for a portion of the state through late January is possible, says forecasters, but not guaranteed.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
