No. 19 Alabama hosts No. 2 South Carolina following Nye's 32-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (16-1, 4-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (16-2, 3-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama plays No. 2 South Carolina after Aaliyah Nye scored 32 points in Alabama's 84-78 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Crimson Tide's women's basketball team is 9-0 on the home court. Alabama averages 80.8 points and has outscored opponents by 21.6 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 against SEC opponents. South Carolina is second in the SEC allowing 54.6 points while holding opponents to 34.2% shooting.

Alabama makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.4 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.2%). South Carolina averages 22.8 more points per game (82.0) than Alabama gives up to opponents (59.2).

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essence Cody is averaging 10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Crimson Tide.

Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 85.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.