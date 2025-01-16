Digital Media Center
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma. Register for Pensacola Opera Tickets here.

President of The University of Alabama stepping down in mid-summer

Alabama Public Radio | By Baillee Majors
Published January 16, 2025 at 8:44 AM CST
UA News Center

The 29th president of The University of Alabama (UA), has announced his plans to step down from the presidency. Dr. Stuart R. Bell will do so in mid-summer, completing a decade of excellence in leadership.

“It has truly been an honor to serve and represent The University of Alabama as president over the last 10 years,” Bell said in a press release.

“I am grateful for the longstanding support of our Board of Trustees and filled with pride and gratitude for all the accomplishments of our students, faculty, staff and alumni," he continued. "Collectively, we have witnessed record-breaking successes and as our university continues its positive trajectory, the moment is right to initiate the completion of my tenure as president.”

Bell began his presidency in July 2015 after serving in leadership roles at Louisiana State University and the University of Kansas.

He earlier served 16 years on the UA faculty and was chair of the mechanical engineering department and founder and first director of the Center for Advanced Vehicle Technologies.

His announcement provides time for The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees and UA System leadership to conduct a national search for the next campus leader.

Bell emphasized his intention of continuing work on important campus priorities while supporting the transition. He said looks forward to a future return to the faculty.

In the search for the University's next president, the UA System announced it will retain an executive search firm to support the Search Advisory Committee, which will soon be appointed and announced.

Read more on Bell's leadership, service and recognition here.

Baillee Majors
Baillee Majors is the Digital News Coordinator for Alabama Public Radio.
