No. 4 Alabama travels to the Bluegrass State to take on No. 8 Kentucky

Alabama Crimson Tide (14-3, 3-1 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 3-1 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kentucky men's basketball plays No. 4 Alabama after Jaxson Robinson scored 22 points in Kentucky's 81-69 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Wildcats have gone 11-0 at home. Kentucky averages 88.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 3-1 in conference play. Alabama is third in the SEC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Dioubate averaging 2.1.

Kentucky scores 88.7 points, 11.5 more per game than the 77.2 Alabama allows. Alabama averages 14.9 more points per game (89.5) than Kentucky allows to opponents (74.6).

The Wildcats and Crimson Tide face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Mark Sears is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 18.6 points and 4.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 83.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 89.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.