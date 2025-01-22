Tuscaloosa to receive award for role in developing affordable housing

The City of Tuscaloosa is set to receive the 2025 Audrey Nelson Award from the National Community Development Association (NCDA) for its role in developing affordable housing at Springer Estates.

NCDA established the Audrey Nelson Community Development Achievement Award to honor communities which exemplify outstanding achievement in service to neighborhoods and their lower-income residents through their innovative and exemplary use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds.

Springer Estates, located in West Tuscaloosa, is a development of single-family affordable housing for homeownership. This project is a collaboration between the City of Tuscaloosa and the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority (THA) to increase the number of quality affordable housing units for low- to moderate-income residents.

“On behalf of the City of Tuscaloosa, thank you to the NCDA for recognizing the commitment and effort that made the development of affordable housing at Springer Estates possible,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox in a press release. “Through our partnership with the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority, we have been able to impact the lives of so many families in this community. We remain committed to expanding affordable homeownership opportunities and look forward to building on this important work together.”

Utilizing CDBG, HOME, local funds and City-donated land, the City and THA partnered to develop infrastructure to support 54 lots, complete multiple phases of construction, and provide HUD-certified housing counseling.

The total project cost including the construction of 25 homes totals $7.37 million with $4.73 million from the City of Tuscaloosa (through CDBG and HOME funds) and $2.63 million from the Tuscaloosa Housing Authority.

“We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and grateful for our partnership with the City of Tuscaloosa,” said Chris Hall, Executive Director of Tuscaloosa Housing Authority in a press release. “We appreciate the NCDA for their recognition of Springer Estates as a national model with respect to the utilization of community development funds. We look forward to our continued partnership and to exploring new and innovative ways to provide Tuscaloosa families with opportunities to achieve the American dream.”

On Feb. 7 representatives from the City of Tuscaloosa’s Office of Community and Neighborhood Services will attend NCDA’s winter conference to accept the award on the City’s behalf and give a presentation on the project.

