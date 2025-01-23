"The Alabama Solution" documentary comes to 2025 Sundance Film Festival

The annual Sundance Film Festival begins Thursday in Park City, Utah. There are about 90 features premiering across the 11 days, including one surrounding the Alabama prison system, with screenings starting early in the morning through midnight.

The 41st edition of Robert Redford’s brainchild will, as always, be a year of discovery and discussion. Award-winners will be announced on Jan. 31. The festival runs through Feb. 2.

One of the greatest things about Sundance is that it’s often the under-the-radar movies that become the breakouts, but one of the higher-profile premieres going into the festival include Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman’s doc “The Alabama Solution,” about a cover-up in one of America’s most notorious prison systems.

What celebrities are expected?

Stars with films premiering include Jennifer Lopez, Benedict Cumberbatch, Diego Luna, Conan O’Brien, Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Ayo Edebiri, Olivia Colman, André Holland, Steven Yeun, Mark Ruffalo, Bowen Yang, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton, Lily Gladstone, Dev Patel, Emily Watson, John Lithgow, Marlee Matlin, John Malkovich, Rose Byrne, Chloë Sevigny, Josh O’Connor, Ben Whishaw, Dylan O’Brien, Lili Reinhart and Willem Dafoe.

Is Sundance really leaving Park City?

For the most part, yes. Starting in 2027 the festival will no longer be primarily based in Park City. It may stay in Utah but would operate mainly out of Salt Lake City. Other finalists are Boulder, Colorado, and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Sundance Institute is expected to announce its final decision in the first quarter of 2025.

When can I watch Sundance movies?

Access to the movies premiering at Sundance doesn’t necessary require an expensive trip to Park City anymore. The festival has fully embraced an online component for many of their films.

What started as a necessary COVID-19 adjustment has become a vital part of the program. From Jan. 30 through Feb. 2, audiences can stream much of the program online. Prices start at $35 for a single film ticket and go up to $800 for unlimited access.

Otherwise, films that secure distribution can take anywhere from a few weeks to over a year to hit theaters or streaming services. Steven Soderbergh's “Presence,” which premiered last January, is just hitting theaters this week.