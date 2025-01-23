TVA keeps heat on in Alabama during winter storm, meeting highest power demand to date

A federal utility corporation that's the largest public power supplier in the country, is celebrating a win after keeping the heat on in Alabama during a major winter storm.

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) provides electricity to 153 local power companies in seven states, including the Yellowhammer State.

Historically cold temperature blew through Alabama in the recent days, bringing a record amount of snow the southern part of the state. The TVA reports the utility was able to meet the highest peak demand in the agency’s over 91-year history.

The preliminary all-time record peak of 35,319 megawatts came at 8:00 a.m. CT on Jan. 22, with a system temperature of 11 degrees, and TVA reports its power system remained stable throughout the event.

In fiscal year 2024, TVA invested $430 million to harden its system and enhance the reliability and resiliency of its natural gas, coal and hydro generating fleet. That included thousands of winter readiness activities. These activities stemmed from lessons learned and best practices from previous winters, as well as robust inspections.

“We have continued to harden our system for the weather and learn from each extreme cold event,” said Greg Henrich, TVA senior vice president, said in a press release. “We enhance our procedures every year to keep the power system stable and reliable during extreme temperatures.

Because the region’s population is growing three-times faster than the national average, TVA is investing nearly $16 billion over the next several years to build additional generation and infrastructure while also enhancing reliability.

TVA is building about 3,500 megawatts of additional generation and has made great progress by completing 1,400 megawatts and securing 800 megawatts of solar last year.

What can you do to reduce your energy usage? Here are some recommendations from TVA.



Set your thermostat to 65-68 degrees. Each degree you lower your thermostat can save you as much as 3 percent on your monthly energy bill.



Ensure your window coverings on the sunny side of your house are open during the day.



Unplug unused electronics and unblock your air vents. Weatherstrip doors and windows.



Reduce your energy usage during peak times by turning off non-essential appliances and lights and refrain from using large appliances during the coldest part of the day.



Postpone use of hot water and adjust water heater’s temperature during peak times.

