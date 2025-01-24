Digital Media Center
StoryCorps is in Selma through February 7. Help preserve your stories and community history. Learn more here: StoryCorps Selma.

Florence Indian Mound Museum highlighting Chickasaw culture with new program

Alabama Public Radio | By Andrea Tinker
Published January 24, 2025 at 8:57 AM CST
msnha.una.edu

Native American weapons and tools will be showcased in Florence this weekend as a part of a new, free program hosted by the Florence Indian Mound Museum.

The City of Florence's Department of Arts and Museums and the Alabama Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association will host Bill Brekeen for the session. He will display and discuss weapons and tools for hunting, warfare and farming during the event.

Brekeen serves as a cultural interpreter for the Chickasaw Nation, Heritage Preservation Division, in the historic Chickasaw Homeland. He began employment with the Chickasaw Nation as a cultural interpreter in March 2015 after retiring with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

Brekeen also assists with the development and facilitation of educational programs for all age groups, and provides presentations at local agencies, organizations, schools and community outreach events.

During his presentation, Brekeen will talk about the “waste not, want not” theory, and respect for the natural world and for life.

The program begins at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Florence Indian Mound Museum, which is located 1028 S. Court Street.

Normal visiting hours for the Florence Indian Mound Museum are:
Tuesday - Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sundays from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Call 256-760-6427 for more information.
Andrea Tinker
Andrea Tinker is the Digital Content Coordination Intern for Alabama Public Radio.
